More Republican states challenge new Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ+ students
By COLLIN BINKLEY
AP Education Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Another six Republican states are piling on to challenge the Biden administration’s newly expanded campus sexual assault rules, saying they overstep the president’s authority and undermine the Title IX anti-discrimination law. A federal lawsuit led by Kentucky on Tuesday asks a judge to halt and overturn the new policy. The suit is joined by Tennessee, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and West Virginia. It follows other legal challenges filed by Monday by nine other states including Alabama, Louisiana and Texas. The lawsuits are the first to challenge Biden’s new Title IX rules, which expand protections to LGBTQ+ students and add new safeguards for victims of sexual assault.