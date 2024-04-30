New Jersey seeks fourth round of offshore wind farm proposals as foes push back

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is seeking a new round of proposals to build wind energy farms off its coastline, forging ahead with its clean energy goals even as local opposition and challenging economics create blowback to the effort. The state Board of Public Utilities on Tuesday opened a fourth round of solicitations for offshore wind farms, giving interested companies until July 10 to submit proposals. There are currently three projects in New Jersey with preliminary approval. The state aims to get 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2035. But it faces opposition from people who say offshore wind is costly and hazardous to marine life.

