Over 7 million people in South Sudan likely to face acute food insecurity between now, July, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says over 7 million people in South Sudan are expected to face acute food insecurity or worse during “the lean season” between now and July. The report released Tuesday by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organizations said the highest prevalence of acute hunger, ranging between 65% and 75% of the population, is reported in northern Unity, Upper Nile and Jonglei states, in the Pibor area in the east near the border with Ethiopia, and among South Sudanese returning from war-torn Sudan. The agency expressed special concern about the 79,000 people facing the highest catastrophic levels of food insecurity and starvation.

