The ship that brought down a Baltimore bridge to be removed from collapse site in the coming weeks

BALTIMORE (AP) — Crews working to clear debris from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse expect to refloat and remove the grounded Dali container ship within roughly the next two weeks. The ship has been stationary amid the wreckage since the March 26 collapse. The accident blocked most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore. Six members of a roadwork crew died in the collapse and two of their bodies remain missing. Officials said Tuesday that crews have identified “areas of interest” where they believe the bodies could be. They’ve been unable to access them so far.

