The unexpected announcement of a prime minister divides Haiti’s newly created transitional council

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A surprise announcement that revealed Haiti’s new prime minister is dividing a recently installed transitional council tasked with choosing new leaders for the gang-riddled Caribbean country. Four of seven council members with voting powers said Tuesday that they had chosen Fritz Bélizaire as prime minister. Many Haitians were taken aback by their declaration and unexpected political alliance. The council members who oppose Bélizaire are now weighing options including fighting the decision or resigning from the council. Bélizaire served as Haiti’s sports minister during the second presidency of René Préval from 2006 to 2011.

