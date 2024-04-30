Trump returns to campaign facing a warning of jail time if he violates a trial gag order

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump will use a one-day break from his hush money trial to rally voters in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan. The visits on Wednesday come a day after he was held in contempt of court and threatened with jail time for violating a gag order. Judge Juan M. Merchan has said that if Trump continued to violate his orders, he “will impose an incarceratory punishment.” The former president is trying to achieve a balancing act unprecedented in American history by running for a second term as the presumptive Republican nominee while also fighting felony charges in New York.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, SCOTT BAUER and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

