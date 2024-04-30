Trump says he’ll use National Guard to deport migrants, doubling down on anti-immigration rhetoric

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says he’d use the National Guard as part of efforts to deport millions of migrants across the country if he’s reelected. Trump was speaking in an interview with Time magazine, which was published Tuesday. Trump didn’t say how he’d carry out the deportation operations and what role the National Guard would play. Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for president. U.S. military forces have been used at the border to back up immigration personnel. But using them to help directly with deporting migrants, especially in the interior of the country, would be a drastic escalation of their use in immigration and would run into legal challenges.

