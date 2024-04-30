Workers’ paycheck growth accelerated in the first quarter, a possible concern for the Fed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew more quickly in the first three months of this year, a trend that could contribute to higher inflation and raise concerns about the future path of price increases at the Federal Reserve. Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 1.2% in the January-March quarter, up from a 0.9% increase in the previous quarter, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

