A murderous romance or a frame job? Things to know about Boston’s Karen Read murder trial
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — The trial in Massachusetts of a woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend has started with a focus on the crime scene. Karen Read has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges in the 2022 death of Officer John O’Keefe. Testimony this week from several first responders has described interactions with Read, in which they say she made statements suggesting she was responsible for O’Keefe’s death. He was found unresponsive outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home. Read has pleaded not guilty to the charges.