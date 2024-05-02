A North Dakota man is sentenced to 15 years in connection with shooting at officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in connection with an encounter with Williston police in 2022 in which prosecutors say he shot at the officers. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Eric Obregon Jr. to the prison term and three years of supervised release. He was indicted in early 2023 and pleaded guilty that December to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

