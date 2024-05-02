China is sending a probe to get samples from the less-explored far side of the moon

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is preparing to launch a lunar probe that would land on the far side of the moon and return with samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side. The unprecedented mission would be the latest advance in the increasingly sophisticated and ambitious space exploration program that is in competition with the leader in space, the United States. The rocket carrying the Chang’e-6 probe is set for liftoff Friday evening from the Wenchang launch center on the southern island province of Hainan. China already returned samples from the near side of the moon, the first time anyone has done so in decades.

