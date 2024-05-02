Flights to Dubai disrupted as rain hits the UAE 2 weeks after its heaviest recorded rainfall ever
By MALAK HARB
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airport authorities in Dubai say several flights have been cancelled and diverted as heavy rains hit the United Arab Emirates for the second time in a month. An airport authority spokesperson said Thursday five inbound flights were diverted overnight, while nine arriving and four departing flights were cancelled. In April, thunderstorms dumped the heaviest rains ever recorded in the UAE in a span of hours, flooding portions of major highways and Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel and a hub for the long-haul carrier Emirates.