New York made Donald Trump and could convict him. But for now, he’s using it to campaign
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — After a years-long breakup with his hometown, former President Donald Trump is back in New York, this time as a criminal defendant. The Queens-born presumptive GOP nominee has been conjuring images of his old days as a celebrity real estate developer, reality TV star and tabloid fixture. It’s a shift borne of necessity. The felony trial has curtailed Trump’s ability to campaign across the country and to make fundraising calls. But it also means Trump is often spending four days a week in the nation’s media capital, with access to ready-made locations for campaign events that can reach specific demographics he’s courting in November.