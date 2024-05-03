A suspected Islamic State group attack on pro-government force in east Syria kills at least 13

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition war monitor and pro-government media oulets say suspected members of the Islamic State group have attacked three posts for Syrian government forces and pro-government gunmen killing at least 13. The attack Friday near the central town of Sukhna killed 15 people, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The conflicting casualty counts could not immediately be reconciled. Athr Press and Sham FM, both pro-government media outlets, said 13 soldiers and pro-government gunmen were killed in the attacks. IS sleeper cells have been blamed for deadly attacks against both Syrian government forces and against members of the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Syria.

