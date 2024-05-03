Berlin’s government offers to give away villa once owned by Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s government is offering to give away a villa once owned by Adolf Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, hoping to end a decades-long debate on whether to repurpose or bulldoze the sprawling, disused site in the countryside north of the German capital. Berlin has repeatedly tried to hand off the site to the federal government or other authorities rather than continue to pay for maintenance and security at the complex, which has become overgrown and fallen into disrepair.

