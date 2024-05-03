US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas denies wrongdoing amid reports of pending indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is denying any wrongdoing amid reports of pending indictments related to business dealings with the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. The longtime congressman released a statement Friday saying he and his wife “are innocent of these allegations.” Neither Cuellar nor his attorney immediately responded to calls seeking comment on the matter. Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice did not confirm the indictments. The FBI searched the congressman’s house in the border city of Laredo in 2022, and Cuellar’s attorney at that time said the congressman was not the target of that investigation.

