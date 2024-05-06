Millions of people across Oklahoma, southern Kansas at risk of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms
By ALEXA ST. JOHN
Associated Press
Forecasters say millions of people in the central United States could see powerful storms Monday including long-track tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and baseball-sized hail. The National Weather Service forecast that much of Oklahoma and parts of Kansas are at the greatest risk of severe weather. Some of those areas in Oklahoma are still recovering from tornadoes. The forecast follows severe flooding in Houston early Monday morning.