Spain’s Prado Museum confirms rediscovery of lost Caravaggio. Painting will be unveiled May 27

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Prado Museum has confirmed that a painting that was due to be auctioned in Madrid in 2021 is in fact a work by Italian Baroque master Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio that was considered lost. It will be unveiled to the public for the first time in the museum later this month. The Prado said in a statement on Monday the work titled “Ecce Homo” will go on display from May 27 until October as a special one-piece exhibition following an agreement with its owner, who has not been identified. It said that since its reappearance at an auction three years ago, Ecce Homo has represented one of the greatest discoveries in the history of art.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.