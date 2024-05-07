A look at some of the turmoil surrounding the Boy Scouts, from a gay ban to bankruptcy
By JAMIE STENGLE
Associated Press
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts of America achieved a vaunted status in the United States. Pinewood derbies, the Scout Oath and Eagle Scouts are part of the lexicon. But the American icon has been mired in controversies in recent decades, from disputes over allowing gay youths and leaders to a flood of sexual abuse claims that sent the organization into bankruptcy. The biggest change may have been in 2017 when girls were welcomed throughout the ranks. More than 6,000 girls have since earned the coveted Eagle Scout status. Now the organization says its future is inclusion, and it’s changing its name to Scouting America.