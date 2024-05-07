Albanese rejects China’s argument that Australia was at fault for dangerous aircraft encounter

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says China’s account blaming Australia for a dangerous clash between their military aircraft in international airspace over the Yellow Sea failed to undermine Australian objections. The Chinese and Australians lodged official protests and blamed each other for a Chinese warplane’s extraordinary use of flares against an Australian navy helicopter Saturday. Australia has said its pilot had to take evasive action to avoid flares dropped in the helicopter’s flightpath. There was no injury or damage. It was the most serious encounter between the two militaries since a Chinese warship was accused of injuring Australian navy divers with sonar pulses in November. Australia plans to raise the encounter with China’s premier when he visits next month.

