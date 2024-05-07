Apple’s biggest announcements from its iPad event: brighter screen, faster processors and new sizes
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPad Pros and Airs — lineups that will boast faster processors, new sizes and a new display system. The showcase at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, comes after the company disclosed its steepest quarterly decline in iPhone sales since the pandemic’s outset, deepening a slump that’s increasing the pressure on the trendsetting company to spruce up its products.