From flooding in Brazil and Houston to brutal heat in Asia, extreme weather seems nearly everywhere
By SETH BORENSTEIN, SUMAN NAISHADHAM, SIBI ARASU and FABIANO MAISONNAVE
Associated Press
In a world growing increasingly accustomed to wild weather swings, the last few days and weeks have seemingly taken those environmental extremes to a new level. Some climate scientists say they are hard pressed to remember when so much of the world has had its weather on overdrive at the same time. Scientists expect record weather disasters this year, connecting it to climate change, hot oceans and El Nino. Dozens are dead in Brazil after flooding. Houston is still drying out from nearly two feet of rain. Triple digit heat has hit from Asia to Africa. Records keep falling.