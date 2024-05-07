Skip to Content
AP National

From flooding in Brazil and Houston to brutal heat in Asia, extreme weather seems nearly everywhere

By
Published 12:35 PM

By SETH BORENSTEIN, SUMAN NAISHADHAM, SIBI ARASU and FABIANO MAISONNAVE
Associated Press

In a world growing increasingly accustomed to wild weather swings, the last few days and weeks have seemingly taken those environmental extremes to a new level. Some climate scientists say they are hard pressed to remember when so much of the world has had its weather on overdrive at the same time. Scientists expect record weather disasters this year, connecting it to climate change, hot oceans and El Nino. Dozens are dead in Brazil after flooding. Houston is still drying out from nearly two feet of rain. Triple digit heat has hit from Asia to Africa. Records keep falling.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content