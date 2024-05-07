Georgia mother identified as person killed in fall at daughter’s Ohio State graduation ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who fell to her death during a graduation ceremony at Ohio State University last weekend has been identified as a Georgia resident. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office says 53-year-old Larissa Brady was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, just below the stands, which the school says are 136 feet high. An investigation is ongoing. But a university spokesperson Tuesday that Ohio State police don’t suspect foul play and believe the fall was accidental. Brady’s daughter was among those graduating. The commencement continued without mention of what happened, but some students and others at the ceremony were visibly upset.