Harvey Weinstein is back at NYC’s Rikers Island jail after hospital stay

NEW YORK (AP) — One-time movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was returned to a New York City jail in what his publicist said was a move resulting from a published report saying he was getting VIP treatment during his 10-day stay at a hospital. The publicist has said Tuesday that Weinstein was moved late Monday from Bellevue Hospital to an infirmary at the city’s Rikers jail complex. The move came hours after “The City,” a news outlet, reported that Weinstein was housed in a private room in the hospital’s intensive care unit with a television, phone and a bathroom rather than a separate floor where inmates normally reside.

