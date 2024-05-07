Mobile home explodes in Minnesota, killing 2 people, sheriff’s office says

PRINCETON, Minn. (AP) — Two people have died in the explosion of a mobile home in Minnesota in a blast heard miles away. A sheriff’s deputy told the Minneapolis Star Tribune the explosion occurred in Princeton just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Katherine A. Kreger and her 60-year-old husband, Royce E. Kreger Jr. Stuart Bryan told the Star Tribune that he owns the property and was renting the home to the couple. Deputies who arrived at the scene said they saw a tank shooting propane in the air. The cause is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office. Authorities say a dog also died in the blast.

