WNBA to begin full-time charter flights this season, commissioner says

NEW YORK (AP) — The wait for full-time charter flights for WNBA teams finally is over with commissioner Cathy Engelbert announcing the league’s plans to start the program this season. Engelbert told a meeting of sports editors Tuesday that the WNBA intends to fund a full-time charter for this season. The program will launch as soon as the WNBA can get planes in place. The WNBA already had announced plans to once again pay for charter flights for the playoffs as well as for back-to-back games during the upcoming season needing air travel. The league’s schedule features more back-to-back sets this season with the WNBA taking a long break for the Olympics.

