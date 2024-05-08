Another German politician is attacked as concerns rise over violence ahead of EU elections in June
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — A prominent Berlin politician has been violently assaulted and suffered injuries to her head and neck in the latest attack on elected officials that raises concern over rising political violence in Germany. Police say Frankziska Giffey, the city’s top economic official, a former mayor and an ex-federal minister, was attacked at an event in a Berlin library on Tuesday by a man who approached her from behind and hit her with a bag containing a hard device. Both government and opposition parties say their members and supporters have faced a wave of physical and verbal attacks and have called on police to step up protection for politicians and election rallies.