Barron Trump, 18, to make political debut as Florida delegate to the Republican convention

MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has been chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention. The Republican Party of Florida said he will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering. Barron Trump has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 on March and is graduating from high school next week. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, are also part of the Florida delegation. The Republican convention is taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.

