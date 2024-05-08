BetterHelp customers begin receiving refund notices from $7.8M data privacy settlement, FTC says

NEW YORK (AP) — Many current and former BetterHelp customers have begun receiving refund eligibility notices spanning from a $7.8 million settlement reached with the online therapy provider last year over allegations that it shared sensitive health data with advertisers. In 2023, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission charged California-based BetterHelp with disclosing consumer data it had promised to keep private — including information about mental health challenges — with companies like Facebook and Snapchat for advertising purposes. Now, payments will be making their way to impacted consumers. Some 800,000 people began receiving notices saying they are eligible for refunds this week, according to the FTC.

