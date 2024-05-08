California Supreme Court to weigh pulling measure making it harder to raise taxes from ballot
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments about whether to remove a measure from the November ballot that would make it harder for the state and local governments to raise taxes. The measure is set to be considered Wednesday and would require all new and higher taxes to be approved by voters. Right now, the Legislature can raise taxes with a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and Assembly. The initiative would require statewide voters to weigh in after, with the new tax taking effect only if a majority approve it. Opponents say it would curtail revenue needed by communities to fund public services.