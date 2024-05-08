China criticizes US for ship’s passage through Taiwan Strait, weeks before new leader takes office

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military is criticizing the U.S. as hyping its warship’s passage through the Taiwan Strait. The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey passed through the waterway between mainland China and Taiwan on Wednesday, less than two weeks before the island’s new president takes office. China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and sees other nations’ transits of the strait as challenges to its claim. A Chinese naval captain said Chinese naval and air forces were organized to monitor the U.S. ship’s passage ”in accordance with laws and regulations.” The U.S. Navy said the Halsey conducted a routine transit through the waters where “freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.”

