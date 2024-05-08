Chinese leader Xi Jinping set to meet Serbian officials on the second leg of his Europe tour

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to meet Wednesday with Serbian officials and said he hopes his visit will open a new chapter in already friendly relations with the Balkan country, which is seeking entry to the European Union. Xi arrived in Serbia to a warm welcome on Tuesday evening from France, where he had a high-stakes visit dominated by trade disputes and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Xi will proceed to Hungary later on Wednesday, which, like Serbia, is seen as one of China’s more friendly partners in Europe.

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC and JOVANA GEC Associated Press

