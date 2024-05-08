EU reaches a tentative deal on Ukraine aid coming from profits of frozen Russian assets

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have reached a tentative breakthrough deal to provide Ukraine with billions in additional funds for arms and ammunitions coming from the profits raised from frozen Russian central bank assets held in the bloc. The agreement among the 27 EU ambassadors came after weeks of tough negotiations that were made more complicated by the stringent financial limits on using such funds. It should free up to 3 billion euros a year for Kyiv, of which 90% could be spent on ammunition and other military equipment. The EU is holding around 210 billion euros in Russian central bank assets.

