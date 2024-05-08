Former Las Vegas casino executive to be sentenced in bookmaking money laundering case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former top executive at Las Vegas Strip casinos will face a judge in Los Angeles and possible federal prison time after pleading guilty to violating federal anti-money laundering rules. Scott Sibella is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Los Angeles. Sibella admitted in January that he allowed an illegal bookmaker to gamble millions of dollars at the MGM Grand and pay off debts in cash. He could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His attorneys have asked for probation. The resorts agreed to pay a combined $7.45 million, submit to an external review, and step up their anti-money laundering compliance programs.

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and KEN RITTER Associated Press

