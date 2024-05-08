Indianapolis sports columnist won’t cover Fever following awkward back-and-forth with Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not cover the Indiana Fever in person this season after an awkward interaction with No. 1 WNBA draft pick Caitlin Clark. Gannett, the newspaper’s parent company, made the announcement. Doyel made a heart gesture with his hands at the start of an interaction with Clark at a news conference and told her if she made that gesture to him they would get along fine. Doyel was roundly panned for the comments. He has apologized. His most recent column was more than a week ago.

