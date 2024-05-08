Southern Brazil is still reeling from massive flooding as it faces risk from new storms

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Authorities in southern Brazil are rushing to rescue survivors of massive flooding that has killed at least 100 people, but some residents are refusing to leave belongings behind while others are returning to evacuated homes despite the risk of new storms. Authorities say the heavy rains and flooding in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul since last week also have left 128 people missing. More than 230,000 have been displaced, and much of the region has been isolated by the floodwaters. Forecasters say that more storms are expected in the state, with lightning strikes and wind gusts reaching up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph).

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA Associated Press

