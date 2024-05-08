The Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy for Ohio man who died last month while in police custody

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Funeral services will soon begin for an Ohio man who died in police custody last month after he was handcuffed and left facedown on the floor of a social club. The Rev. Al Sharpton was due to give the eulogy Wednesday for Frank Tyson. The 53-year-old East Canton resident died April 18 after he resisted while being handcuffed and said repeatedly, “They’re trying to kill me” and “Call the sheriff,” as he was taken to the floor. Police restrained Tyson — including with a knee on his back — and he immediately told officers he could not breathe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.