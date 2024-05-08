Tornadoes tear through southeastern US as storms leave 3 dead

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — Severe storms are tearing through the southeast U.S., spawning damaging tornadoes, producing massive hail, and killing two people in Tennessee and another in North Carolina. Forecasters warn that the wave of storms could march toward parts of the South early Thursday. The storms continue an outbreak of torrential rain and tornadoes that have cut across the country this week, from the Plains to the Midwest and now the southeastern U.S. Officials say at least four people have died in storms since Monday.

By GEORGE WALKER IV, JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE Associated Press

