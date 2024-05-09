2 climbers reported missing on California’s Mount Whitney are found dead

INDEPENDENCE, Calif. (AP) — Two climbers reported missing this week on California’s Mount Whitney have been found dead. Sheriff’s officials say a friend who had been with the climbers called authorities Tuesday night after they failed to arrive as planned at their campsite. A helicopter crew and teams on the slopes launched a search. Officials said Thursday that the two were found dead. They haven’t been identified. Mount Whitney is located in the central Sierra Nevada. Its summit reaches 14,500 feet, making it the highest point in the U.S. outside Alaska.

