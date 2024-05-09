A West Bank village feels helpless after Israeli settlers attack with fire and bullets

DUMA, West Bank (AP) — Charred homes and cars dot the hilltop West Bank village of Duma, a searing reminder of Palestinians’ vulnerability to rising violence from Israeli settlers. The head of village council says the wreckage is the aftermath of an attack in mid-April that left 15 homes damaged by arson and six residents injured by bullets. He says Duma lacks the power to defend itself. The U.N. says there have been nearly 800 settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the war in Gaza began. The attack in Duma occurred after a 14-year-old Israeli who went missing was found dead. Authorities arrested a man from Duma they say was connected to the boy’s alleged murder.

