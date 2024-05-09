Asteroids, Myst, Resident Evil, SimCity and Ultima inducted into World Video Game Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted its 10th class of honorees. The games Asteroids, Myst, Resident Evil, SimCity and Ultima were recognized Thursday for their impacts on the video game industry and popular culture. This year’s inductees debuted across decades, advancing technologies along the way and expanding not only the number of players, but the ages and interests of those at the controls. Anyone can nominate a game to the World Video Game Hall of Fame online. The final selections are made by members of an international committee, along with public votes.

