Bread loaves recalled in Japan after ‘rat remains’ were found

TOKYO (AP) — Loaves of bread have been taken off store shelves in Japan after the remains of “a small animal” believed to be a rat were found. Production was halted at a Tokyo factory, with 104,000 packages being recalled, according to Pasco Shikishima Corp. The company apologized and promised compensation. Japanese media reports said at least two people who bought the bread in Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, complained to the company this week about finding the rodent in the bread. Japan has been rocked by some high-profile food safety scandals recently.

