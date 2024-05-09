California is testing new generative AI tools. Here’s what to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is partnering with five companies to develop generative AI tools to help the state deliver public services. The partnerships were announced Thursday as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom tries to position California as an AI leader. The state plans to run a six-month trial before deciding whether to launch the tools. Generative AI can create new content such as text, audio and photos in response to prompts. It’s powerful technology that could improve governmental work, but needs oversight. All the tools being developed are considered low risk, meaning they don’t interact with confidential data or personal information.

