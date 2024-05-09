Harvey Weinstein back in court as New York weighs California prison request

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein returned to court in New York City as authorities consider an extradition request from California to serve his sentence for a 2022 rape conviction. The 16-year sentence Weinstein received for raping a woman at a Los Angeles film festival in 2013 had been on ice while he served time in New York. But that Manhattan rape conviction was overturned last month, negating its 23-year sentence. New York prosecutors are working on a retrial with at least one of two women willing to testify against him again. But officials say Thursday morning’s hearing in Queens criminal court is related to California’s request.

