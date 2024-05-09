Ramón Fonseca, partner in firm at center of “Panama Papers” scandal, dies

Ramón Fonseca, a partner in the Mossack Fonseca law firm at the center of the “Panama Papers” scandal, has died. Lawyer Guillermina McDonald confirmed to The Associated Press in a phone message that Fonseca died late Wednesday. She said he had been hospitalized since two days before last month’s start of a trial centered on his firm. Fonseca was not present at the trial, but his partner Jürgen Mossack did attend. He was among more than two dozen associates accused of helping some of the world’s richest people hide their wealth. A verdict is still awaited.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.