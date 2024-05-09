What are the latest obstacles to bringing humanitarian aid into Gaza, where hunger is worsening?

JERUSALEM (AP) — One major land crossing into Gaza was shut down after a Hamas rocket attack, another by an Israeli incursion. And only a trickle of aid is entering through a third crossing that just opened in recent weeks. The latest developments threaten to worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza more than seven months into the Israeli onslaught launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The head of the U.N. food agency has said northern Gaza is already experiencing “full-blown famine” and experts say nearly all of the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians are facing severe hunger.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.