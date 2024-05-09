Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim 2 attacks in Gulf of Aden, another unreported in Indian Ocean

JERUSALEM (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed two missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden on two Panama-flagged container ships that caused no damage. The claims Thursday by Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree come as the tempo of the rebel attacks have waned in recent weeks as they’ve been targeted by repeated airstrikes launched by a U.S.-led coalition warship in waterways crucial to international trade. Saree claimed attacks on the MSC Diego and MSC Gina. The Joint Maritime Information Center, a U.S.-led coalition of nations operating in the Mideast, said those two missile attacks happened early Tuesday. The Houthis insist their assaults will continue as long as Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip goes on.

