A bus plunges off a bridge in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, killing 3 and injuring 6 others

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Authorities in Russia say that at least three people have been killed and six others injured when a bus veered off a bridge in the country’s second-largest city St. Petersburg. The Emergencies Ministry said that rescuers removed nine people from the water, and three of them died. It said four others are in the state of clinical death, and two are in grave condition. Russian news reports initially said that there could be about 20 people in the bus when it broke the barrier and fell into the Moika River in central St. Petersburg. A surveillance camera video showed the bus driving fast, making a sharp turn into the bridge and colliding with another vehicle before breaking the barrier and falling into the water.

