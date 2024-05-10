A campaign ad by a South African party showing a burning flag is called treason by the president

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A campaign video for South Africa’s opposition party showing the country’s flag in flames has stoked tensions and led to accusations of treason. The video was released three weeks ahead of what could be the most pivotal national election since the end of the apartheid system of racial segregation in 1994. The opposition Democratic Alliance says the ad is a symbolic depiction of what it claims is destruction brought on by the ruling African National Congress. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the ad “despicable” and “treasonous.” But some say it accurately portrays the deep problems of Africa’s most advanced economy.

