America’s debt tops $34 trillion, but a commission to address it appears dead in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A promising start has given way to challenging political realities for supporters of a bipartisan commission to tackle the federal government’s growing debt challenges. House Speaker Mike Johnson lauded the idea of establishing such a commission on his first day in office. Then, a House panel passed with bipartisan support a bill to create a 16-member “fiscal commission” — 12 from Congress and four outside experts without voting power. But hits from the left and the right are taking a toll. Many Democrats and left-leaning advocacy groups worry that the commission would recommend cuts to Social Security benefits. Some Republicans and right-leaning groups worry that the commission would recommend tax increases.

